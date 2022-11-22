‘Stop outsourcing works of Corporations’

November 22, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary workers staging a dharna in front of Tirunelveli corporation on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

In a petition submitted to Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy on Tuesday, members of Tirunelveli District Rural Development and Local Administration Employees’ Association said the recent G.O. 152 of Tamil Nadu Government had laid firm foundation for outsourcing all operations of the corporations to contractors or firms. So, the posts of sanitary workers, bill collectors, sanitary inspectors, accountants, drivers and watchman would be outsourced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If this order comes into force, it will affect the workers appointed in these positions and their legal rights. There will be no job security if the State government decides to go ahead with implementing this G.O. This order should be withdrawn to protect the welfare of the personnel working in the corporations,” said R. Mohan, president of the association after submitting a petition to the Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US