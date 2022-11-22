‘Stop outsourcing works of Corporations’

November 22, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

In a petition submitted to Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy on Tuesday, members of Tirunelveli District Rural Development and Local Administration Employees’ Association said the recent G.O. 152 of Tamil Nadu Government had laid firm foundation for outsourcing all operations of the corporations to contractors or firms. So, the posts of sanitary workers, bill collectors, sanitary inspectors, accountants, drivers and watchman would be outsourced.

“If this order comes into force, it will affect the workers appointed in these positions and their legal rights. There will be no job security if the State government decides to go ahead with implementing this G.O. This order should be withdrawn to protect the welfare of the personnel working in the corporations,” said R. Mohan, president of the association after submitting a petition to the Commissioner.