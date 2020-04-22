Stop flying kites: TANGEDCO

MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), Madurai circle, in a statement, asked youth and children to stop flying kites here on Wednesday.

Kites often get stuck in electric poles, lines and transformer boxes - affecting power supply. The department says that it has already issued a press statement banning the flying of kites.

“During times of COVID-19, it becomes difficult and dangerous to fix the lines. Youth should cooperate with the department and ensure that power supply is not affected,” the statement read.