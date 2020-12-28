Stop construction of bridge for SC residents at Uthapuram: Caste Hindus

A large group of caste Hindus from Uthapuram panchayat petitioned the District Collector here on Monday, urging to stop the construction of a bridge over a drainage channel which will enable the Scheduled Caste residents to easily access Elumalai-Usilampatti Road.

Caste tension has prevailed in Uthapuram between the caste Hindus and the Scheduled Caste residents for the past several years.

The petitioners said that the Scheduled Caste residents who were predominantly present in Pottalpatti, have recently expanded to adjacently located Kurunji Nagar.

It was decided to construct a bridge across the drainage channel connecting Kurunji Nagar with Elumalai-Usilampatti Road, after holding several talks with the district administration officials.

Kurunji Nagar is located near the residential area of the Caste Hindus and near the Vasimalayan Swamy Temple that is run by the Caste Hindus. “This often leads to clashes between the two communities,” said V. Karuppiah, a petitioner.

Now, the Scheduled Caste residents have asked the government to build a bridge from Kurunji Nagar, which will pass near the Vasimalayan Swamy Temple. “This will lead to unnecessary clashes between the two communities. The construction of the bridge will create an opportunity for the Scheduled Caste residents to falsely file charges against the caste Hindus,” claimed Mr. Karuppiah.

The Scheduled Caste residents already have an alternative pathway from Kurunji Nagar to reach the Elumalai-Usilampatti Road, he added.