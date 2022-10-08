Stop blaming Centre for delay in AIIMS construction, says AIADMK MLA

Without taking any steps, the DMK government seems keen to blame the Union government for the delay in the start of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project here in Madurai, said AIADMK MLA and senior leader V. V. Rajan Chellappa on Saturday.

He was participating in a bhoomi puja for construction of a bus stop shelter in Chintamani being built at a cost of ₹10 lakh under Thiruparankundram Assembly Constituency.

Speaking to reporters, he said, instead of pressurising the Centre in a constructive manner, the DMK ministers and their alliance MPs — Su Venkatesan (Madurai) and Manicka Tagore (Virudhunagar) — passed the blame on the Centre. “They should stop seeking cheap publicity. Why is that they are indulging in politics in this project, which if executed would benefit scores of people and patients,” he asked.

Mr. Venkatesan and Mr. Tagore showed interest in condemning the delay in commencement of the project by issuing statements in the media and often made it a point to blame the BJP leaders. “Why not they resign from the panel formed by the AIIMS authorities to express their protest”, Mr Chellappa said and added that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should at least now take up the matter directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and put an end to politics surrounding AIIMS as the time given by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian that works would start in six months had also elapsed.

He also charged the DMK government for doing nothing tangible in Madurai. Though the Ministers and the MLAs gave tall promises of bringing in development, only a library is coming up on the New Natham Road. All other projects, which were opened now, were initiated by the AIADMK government under Edappadi K Palaniswami’s leadership.

The Mayor should be given free and independent powers to deal with issues. With northeast monsoon approaching, the Corporation should have taken steps to face the challenges that may arise due to flooding.

He said that there was no confusion in the AIADMK leadership and that O. Panneerselvam had nothing to do with the party any more. Not only the leaders, but the cadre were also in full support with Mr. Palaniswami, he responded to a query.