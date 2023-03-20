March 20, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Virudhunagar Collector to inspect and file a report on two public interest litigation petitions that complained about a stone quarry operating close to waterbodies in Virudhunagar district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the report on two petitions filed by S. Neethiraja of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district. The petitioner said that Pannikundu and Puliyuran kanmais were being destroyed due to the stone quarry operations.

He said that the residents of the Puliyuran village were farmers and were dependent on the waterbodies for their livelihood. Under these circumstances stone quarry operations were permitted in the area. The petitioner complained that roads were laid inside the two waterbodies for transporting the stone from the quarry.

There was a railway track close to the stone quarry. The operations affected the environment. People had protested and a representation was also made in this regard. However, the same was not considered by the authorities, the petitioner said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to restrain heavy vehicles from using the roads that were laid inside the waterbodies. The petitioner said that the roads be removed and the waterbodies restored.