Madurai

Stone quarry closed

Revenue Divisional Officer R. Soundarya (RDO) on Tuesday inspected a stone quarry that was causing pollution and impacting agriculture at Karuvelampatti village in Tirupparankundram taluk.

She was accompanied by officials from revenue and mines department.

B. Lakshmanan, a resident, submitted a petition to Collector T. G. Vinay on Monday stating there was heavy crop damage as dust from blasting rocks settled on their produce. The impact of the blasts also caused damage to houses and a local school building.

The Revenue Divisional Officer said she had submitted a report based on theteam’s observations at the site.

The administration had served a notice to the quarry stating that no activity must take place until further action had been taken by the Collector.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 8:17:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/stone-quarry-closed/article31567542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY