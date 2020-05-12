Stone quarry closed

Revenue Divisional Officer R. Soundarya (RDO) on Tuesday inspected a stone quarry that was causing pollution and impacting agriculture at Karuvelampatti village in Tirupparankundram taluk.

She was accompanied by officials from revenue and mines department.

B. Lakshmanan, a resident, submitted a petition to Collector T. G. Vinay on Monday stating there was heavy crop damage as dust from blasting rocks settled on their produce. The impact of the blasts also caused damage to houses and a local school building.

The Revenue Divisional Officer said she had submitted a report based on theteam’s observations at the site.

The administration had served a notice to the quarry stating that no activity must take place until further action had been taken by the Collector.