Stone quarry and crusher operators down shutters

June 26, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THENI

The members affiliated to the Stone Quarry and Crusher Operators’ Association here have announced closure of their quarry sites from Monday. According to a press release, they said that despite obtaining licences from multiple departments, some of the officials demanded huge sums as “bribe”. On the other hand, under the guise of social activists, many people claiming to protect the eco-system demanded money. Hence, the association members decided to shut shops until the government gave them an assurance. Close to 100 stone quarries functioned in Theni district where over 1000 people were directly and indirectly engaged. Apart from this, lorries operated by exclusive crew in the region too joined in the stir. About ₹ 3 crore transaction daily had been hit due to the strike, they added.

Two brothers die in accident

Two teenaged brothers died in a road accident in Sivaganga district

Suryaprasath (16) and Udayaprasath (14), sons of Ramanathan working as panchayat secretary in Sivaganga district, died in a road accident near Kollangudi on Monday. Police said that investigations suggested that the two brothers had taken two other friends identified as Missil Pandi (16), son of Ravichandran, and Karthikeyan (16), son of Kumaresan. The four were riding the two-wheeler. As they were approaching near the government school at Kollangudi, a car coming from the opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler. Suryaprasath and Udayaprasath died on the spot. The other two were rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital for first-aid and later referred to a private hospital in Madurai. Kalayarkoil police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.