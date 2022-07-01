Stone quarry accident: two other accused get bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to two other accused in the Tirunelveli stone quarry accident case.

Justice G. Ilangovan granted bail to Jebasingh Raja and Sankaranarayanan. It was said that Jebasingh Raja was the supervisor and Sankaranarayanan was the licence holder of the stone quarry located at Adaimithippankulam near Munneerpallam in Tirunelveli district.

The court observed that there were many questions as to who was the owner, to whom the licence was issued, who became the sub-lessee, etc. The case must be thoroughly investigated by the investigating officer to unearth the truth, it said.

However, considering that the court had earlier granted bail to the owner of the quarry land, K. Selvaraj, and his son Kumar, it granted bail to Jebasingh and Sankaranarayanan. They were directed to report before Tirunelveli police daily.

In May, six workers were trapped inside the 250-foot-deep stone quarry after a giant boulder rolled down into the quarry pit. Four workers died and two others sustained serious injuries in the incident.