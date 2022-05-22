Stone quarry accident: accused father, son admitted to hospital

After medical screening, they were diagnosed with hypertension and other ailments

The two main accused in the stone quarry accident, ‘Chamber’ Selvaraj and his son Kumar, who were arrested from a lodge in Mangaluru on Friday afternoon, have been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) for hypertension and other ailments.

Selvaraj and Kumar were arrested by a special police team, while hiding in a lodge in Mangaluru on Friday. They were brought to Tirunelveli by road on Saturday afternoon. After taking them to Munneerpallam police station around 2.45 p.m., where a case in connection with the stone quarry accident was registered, police obtained statements from the duo.

Around 4 p.m., when the police took them to the house of Judicial Magistrate V (In-Charge) in Palayamkottai, she asked the police to get them medically screened in TVMCH and to produce them after check-up. However, after screening, they were diagnosed with hypertension and other ailments, and were admitted to the hospital.

“In the routine procedure, the accused would undergo medical screening in the TVMCH or a government hospital before being produced before the Judicial Magistrate. Since Mr. Selvaraj and Mr. Kumar have been admitted to the TVMCH for hypertension and other ailments, following health screening, the Judicial Magistrate would visit them in the hospital and remand them to judicial custody,” said a police officer privy to the ongoing investigation.