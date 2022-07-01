Stone quarries to be opened after CM scrutinises survey report, says minister

While punitive action will be taken against the stone quarries where excessive mining has been done, operation of remaining quarries will be streamlined so as to ensure their reopening on an early note to help the stalled construction industry, Minister for Backward Class Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Rajakannappan said the district administration had sent to the government a comprehensive report on the survey conducted in 52 stone quarries following the mishap took place in a stone quarry at Adaimithippaankulam recently where four workers were killed.

While action would be taken against the quarries where illegal quarrying had been done, mining would be streamlined in other quarries so that these mines would start functioning again to help the construction industry, he said.

“We agree that the closure of the stone quarries in the district following the mishap in one of the quarries on May 15 last has badly affected the construction industry and the workers of stone quarries. After scrutiny of the stone quarry survey report by the Chief Minister, action will be taken against the erring quarries while others will be streamlined,” Mr. Rajakannappan said.

When asked about the preparations put in place in the district in the wake of sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, the minister said the viral infection had minimal impact on those who had already taken two vaccines and the booster dose. Even though the vaccination had been done in satisfactory manner, the district administration has kept ready adequate number of oxygen-supported beds to receive the patients.