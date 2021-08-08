Stone quarries raided

A group of residents from Soochikulam appeal to Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector V. Sivakrishamurthy to ban quarrying as the explosives trigger cracks in their houses.

Scientific survey conducted to find illegal quarrying

TIRUNELVELI

Surprise raids were conducted on 19 stone quarries in Radhapuram taluk by a team of revenue officials on Sunday as Collector V. Vishnu received several complaints about illegal quarrying in the region, bordering Kanniyakumari and Kerala.

Mr. Vishnu recently inspected a few spots in this region along with V. Sivakrishamurthy, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi.

Subsequently, Mr. Vishnu chaired a meeting where he instructed revenue, police and mining department officials to toughen surveillance on illegal mining of all sorts of minerals while marking only two routes via Kavalkinaru and Anjugramam check-posts to take minerals to Kanniyakumari or Kerala.

Whenever a sand or stone-laden vehicle crossed these check-posts, the policemen or officials deployed there would check the permit. If any violation was found, criminal action would be initiated against the drivers and the owners of the vehicles, Mr. Vishnu warned.

The Collector also instructed the Tahsildars to convene taluk-level committees twice a month to look into the complaints against illicit quarrying and take appropriate action. The action taken report should be submitted at the district-level meeting.

Village Administrative Officers should alert instantly their higher-ups – Revenue Inspectors, Tahsildars, police and the Department of Mines – about illegal quarrying or stocking of minerals, if any, in the areas under their jurisdiction. Those who failed to honour this instruction would face a serious action, Mr. Vishnu warned.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy, along with 30 officials, raided 19 quarries in Radhapuram taluk, mostly in and around Irukkanthurai and Koodankulam, since Sunday morning. The raids that lasted for more than nine hours to ascertain the quantum of minerals mined and the areas of mining were conducted at the stock yards and the routes being used to transport the quarried minerals also.

Since mining operations within a distance of five km from the nuclear reactors of Koodankulam have been banned, the officials also checked the distance between the quarries and Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project site.

They employed Differential Global Positioning System to ascertain if mining had been done only in the permitted areas and in permitted quantity.

A group of residents from Soochikulam met Mr. Sivakrishamurthy and appealed to him to ban quarrying as the explosives being used in the quarries were triggering serious cracks in their houses.

“We’ve started the inspection today which may take considerable time for completing it. If any violation is established, appropriate action will be taken,” said Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy.

When Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy was going for the raid in the morning, he impounded a stone-laden lorry near Valliyoor for overweight and took the vehicle to the police station.