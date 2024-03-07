Stone quarries make animal overpass on new ring road irrelevant 

March 07, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Madurai

An overpass for animals is under construction on an outlay of ₹3 crore on theVadipatti-Chittampatti new ring road as it passes through Vavuthumalai reserve forest range. On the other side of the hills lies the recently opened Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal (jallikattu) Arena at Keelakarai near Alanganallur.

It is a good measure that the highway authorities were considerate to provide a safe passage for the wild animals. But what is shocking is that the soon to be verdant pass will gently slope down not to a green hill but will hit a naked and defaced hillside gnawed by quarries with no soil even to support bushes.

Fencing the hillock that has been bifurcated for the Ring Road project is almost over, says a senior NHAI official. “The bridge will be ready by July-end and then saplings of fruit and berry-bearing trees that attract wildlife will be planted and hopefully within four years we can see the results,” he says.

Fifteen years ago, villagers here had frequent sightings of Indian gaurs and deer. But after stone quarrying began, this stretch saw numerous blue metal units coming up. Now, villagers say that after 6 p.m. the hill ranges resound with explosives. “Once this became a routine affair, rarely we see animals but for the occasional wild boars,” says Palanisamy of Ellaiyur.

Muthukumar, a resident of Ramayanpatti, says that with the coming of the ring road, the habitat of the animals has been destroyed due to constant movement of vehicles. Better accessibility has led to an increase in quarrying activities. Movement of heavy vehicles coming from crusher units on this stretch has become frequent, he says.

The animals might have moved to the Sirumalai range, say the villagers.

Forest ranger Nagaraj says some hare and fox can be seen but only when movement of people is nil.

Conservationists say a greenfield corridor is certainly needed when a road cuts through animal habitat as otherwise these creatures will be run over by the speeding vehicles. But, for the animal overpass to become an environmental success, mining in the region has to stop, says Thamizhthasan, coordinator, Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation.

The Vavuthumalai forest is part of Sirumalai hill range and home not just to gaurs and deer but also to Slender Loris (Thevangu), an endangered species. This region is also home to crimson rose butterflies which is also under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of India, 1972.

Government agencies take into account only the bigger animals like gaur, fox and hare while constructing an overpass. But if the fragile landscape has to be protected, then a study has to be made on the number of small species like butterflies, moths and reptiles that inhabit this place.

“To achieve a ‘working overpass,’ mining activities on the hill sides and surrounding areas should be stopped forthwith. The forest range around the overpass should be declared a protected zone for the flora and fauna to recuperate and thrive. Only then the animal habitat will become contiguous besides preventing wildlife-vehicle collisions,” Mr.Tamizhthasan says.