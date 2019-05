MADURAI

A three-foot-long stone, used as land boundary marker, had been placed on Virudhunagar-Madurai broadgauge railway track near Sivarakottai on Sunday night.

Chennai-bound Pearl City Express that passed through the section between Kalligudi and Tirumangalam smashed the stone without any report of damage to the engine or the track around 10.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Railway Police (Virudhunagar) have registered a case and are investigating.