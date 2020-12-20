Stone pelting leads to tension in Alanganallur

Tension prevailed at Alanganallur on Sunday morning when Puthiya Tamilagam cadres pelted stones on members of Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam when the latter staged a protest against the State government’s move to bring seven Scheduled Caste community under the single nomenclature of Devendrakula Velalar.
Over 100 members of the kazhagam gathered at Gatekadai for the demonstration even after the police rejected permission for their protest. Even as the members, led by their leader Annalakshmi alias Shalika Ganesan, staged the demonstration, over 30 persons belonging Scheduled Castes, led by Puthiya Tamilagam West district functionary Vijayakumar and district coordinator Kannusamy, arrived at the spot.
Amid a wordy quarrel, stones were pelted on the Vellalar community people. They also retaliated by pelting stones, the police said.
Meanwhile, the police chased away the Puthiya Tamilagam cadres.
After a woman, C. Jayalakshmi, 50, of Mooduvarpatti sustained head injuries in the stone pelting incident, the Vellalar community people squatted on the roadside demanding action against the Puthiya Tamilagam cadres.
Superintendent of Police N. Sujit Kumar, who arrived at the spot, pacified them and promised to take action.
Alanganallur police have registered a case against 14 persons, including Vijayakumar and Kannusamy, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath