Stone pelting leads to tension in Alanganallur

Tension prevailed at Alanganallur on Sunday morning when Puthiya Tamilagam cadres pelted stones on members of Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam when the latter staged a protest against the State government’s move to bring seven Scheduled Caste community under the single nomenclature of Devendrakula Velalar.

Over 100 members of the kazhagam gathered at Gatekadai for the demonstration even after the police rejected permission for their protest. Even as the members, led by their leader Annalakshmi alias Shalika Ganesan, staged the demonstration, over 30 persons belonging Scheduled Castes, led by Puthiya Tamilagam West district functionary Vijayakumar and district coordinator Kannusamy, arrived at the spot.

Amid a wordy quarrel, stones were pelted on the Vellalar community people. They also retaliated by pelting stones, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police chased away the Puthiya Tamilagam cadres.

After a woman, C. Jayalakshmi, 50, of Mooduvarpatti sustained head injuries in the stone pelting incident, the Vellalar community people squatted on the roadside demanding action against the Puthiya Tamilagam cadres.

Superintendent of Police N. Sujit Kumar, who arrived at the spot, pacified them and promised to take action.

Alanganallur police have registered a case against 14 persons, including Vijayakumar and Kannusamy, the police said.