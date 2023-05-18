Injured man dies

May 18, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A 60-year-old man, who suffered head injury after a concrete block peeled off from Thiruvalluvar two-tier Bridge in Tirunelveli and fell on him recently, died on Thursday.

The victim, Velmurugan of Kokkirakulam, was crossing the service road beneath the bridge at Tirunelveli Junction on his moped on May 3, when the concrete block from the protective rails of the bridge fell on him. Renovation of the bridge was under way at a cost of ₹2.83 crore, according to officials.

Velmurugan was taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital from where he was shifted him to a private hospital by his family members. He died at the hospital on Thursday. Subsequently, his body was sent to Tirunelveli GH for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased refused to accept the body after the post-mortem. They demanded that the police register a case against the contractor, who was carrying out the renovation work, and the Corporation officials involved in the project for negligence that resulted in the death of Velmurugan.