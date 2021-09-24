Stone Lingam unearthed

A stone Lingam that was unearthed in Airavathanallur near Teppakulam in Madurai on Thursday.

A stone Lingam was unearthed in Airavathanallur near Teppakulam on Thursday.

It was found by Public Works Department staff when they were digging the ground for drainage work.

Made in black stone and measuring 2.5 feet in height, the Lingam was handed over to Government Museum Curator M. Maruthupandian. The idol, said to belong between the 10th and the 11th centuries, is now for public display in the museum on Gandhi Memorial Museum campus.

According to Mr. Maruthupandian, stone idol worshipping started after the Sangam Age. He said in Sangam literature there was a mention of pillar worshipping, which was famous during the ancient times.

In many places, tree was likened to a pillar and worshipped. The Lingam could be from an ancient temple of the Pandyas, he said.