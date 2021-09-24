Madurai

Stone Lingam unearthed

A stone Lingam that was unearthed in Airavathanallur near Teppakulam in Madurai on Thursday.  

Madurai

A stone Lingam was unearthed in Airavathanallur near Teppakulam on Thursday.

It was found by Public Works Department staff when they were digging the ground for drainage work.

Made in black stone and measuring 2.5 feet in height, the Lingam was handed over to Government Museum Curator M. Maruthupandian. The idol, said to belong between the 10th and the 11th centuries, is now for public display in the museum on Gandhi Memorial Museum campus.

According to Mr. Maruthupandian, stone idol worshipping started after the Sangam Age. He said in Sangam literature there was a mention of pillar worshipping, which was famous during the ancient times.

In many places, tree was likened to a pillar and worshipped. The Lingam could be from an ancient temple of the Pandyas, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2021 7:46:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/stone-lingam-unearthed/article36653973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY