Madurai

Stone laid for panchayat union office building

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy speaking at a function to lay the foundation stone for a new building near Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN
Staff Reporter DINDIGUL August 03, 2022 18:37 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:37 IST

A new building for the Athoor panchayat union office, functioning at Sempatti in Nilakottai block, will come up at a cost of ₹3.45 crore near Sempatti - Kannivadi road junction.

A press release stated that the Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony on Wednesday and asserted that it would be constructed soon. Steps would also be taken to establish a permanent building for the Judicial Magistrate Court II in Athoor.

District Panchayat Union president M. Baskaran, District Rural Development Agency, Assistant Executive Engineer, Sanmuganathan, Athoor Panchayat Union president Maheswari were present.

