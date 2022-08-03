Stone laid for panchayat union office building
A new building for the Athoor panchayat union office, functioning at Sempatti in Nilakottai block, will come up at a cost of ₹3.45 crore near Sempatti - Kannivadi road junction.
A press release stated that the Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony on Wednesday and asserted that it would be constructed soon. Steps would also be taken to establish a permanent building for the Judicial Magistrate Court II in Athoor.
District Panchayat Union president M. Baskaran, District Rural Development Agency, Assistant Executive Engineer, Sanmuganathan, Athoor Panchayat Union president Maheswari were present.
