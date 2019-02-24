Stone laid for highway project

Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan performed ‘boomi puja’ for upgrading the Achunthanvayal-Pattinamkathan stretch of National Highway at a cost of ₹35 crore.

Addressing a function here on Saturday, he said the work on 8.3-km stretch would be completed by March-end.

The two-lane road would be upgraded and widened into a 15.61-metre four-lane with a median, footpath and drainage facilities.

Thirteen small culverts and 12 bus stops would be located in the stretch.

The road, starting on the outskirts of Achunthanvayal would pass through Government Headquarters hospital to the East Coast Road junction, would help in easing the traffic, he said.

Later, he told reporters that after establishing a Government Law College in this region, the State government has offered to set up an arts and science college in Rameswaram and name it after former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

“The day is not far off in establishing a medical college. An announcement is expected by this month-end,’’ he said.

Collector K.Veera Raghava Rao, highway engineers and officials were present.