Stone inscription of Mahavira found

Ramanathapuram

27 November 2020 21:33 IST

A stone sculpture of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, was found at Anandhur in Ramanathapuram district by V. Rajaguru, president of Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation- an association of amateur archaeologists.

Mr. Rajaguru said that the stone sculpture was found near Lord Shiva temple at Anandhur.

He said that in places like Periyapattinam, Melakidaram, Keezhaseethai, Keezhasakkulam, Pasumpon, Kamuthi, Tiruppulani, Pullakkadamban and Pullukudi in the district, there were several evidences to show that Jainism was practised in the region.

Advertising

Advertising

The sculpture measuring 3 feet in length and 1.5 feet in width, could belong to the 10th century, said Mr. Rajaguru. The sculpture shows Mahavira in a seated posture on top of a royal seat. “The face of Mahavira was damaged as the sculpture was lying in the open for many years,” he said.