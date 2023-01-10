HamberMenu
Stolen mobile phones recovered, returned to owners

January 10, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar returns stolen mobile phones to its owners in Madurai on Monday.

Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar returns stolen mobile phones to its owners in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY. G

Madurai police on Monday handed over 159 stolen or accidentally missed mobile phones and recovered mobile phones, worth around ₹17 lakh, to the owners. Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar distributed the mobile phones in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police, V.V. Sai Praneeth (South), S. Arumugasamy (Traffic) and G. Vanitha (Headquarters). The mobiles returned were the ones stolen between the October and December 2022. Following a probe by the Cyber Crime and Madurai police, the mobile phones were traced using the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

