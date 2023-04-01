Stolen mobile phones, jewellery recovered

April 01, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai police on Saturday handed over 265 stolen or accidentally missed mobile phones and recovered mobile phones, worth around ₹ 27 lakh, to the owners. The Madurai Commissioner of Police of K.S. Narenthiran Nayar handed over the mobile phones to the owners.

A special team was formed to recover the mobile phones with the support of the cyber crime police. Following a probe by the Madurai police and the cyber crime police, the mobile phones were traced using the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

The Oomachikulam police on Saturday solved a burglary case within two days and arrested two persons.

The police have recovered 25 sovereigns of gold and silver items that were burgled from two houses under Oomachikulam police station limits. The police arrested N. Periyasamy and R. Jaiganesh of Madurai in Ramanathapuram district and also seized a two-wheeler from them. Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad appreciated the Oomachikulam police.

