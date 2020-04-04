Stock up for next six months, Collector tells traders

Calling upon traders to stock essential commodities to last for the next six months, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Saturday said the district administration would extend all possible help in the exercise.

Addressing a meeting of private medical practitioners and representatives of traders’ associations at the Collectorate here, Ms. Shilpa said anti-COVID–19 operations, which were being carried out jointly by various government agencies, had yielded desirable results to some extent in the district due to cooperation from stakeholders, especially government officials and the public.

While the home-quarantined people were being constantly monitored by doctors, their needs were taken care of by the administration through supply of essential commodities and medicines at their doorstep. Special teams had been set up to respond to calls from them, the elderly and the physically challenged.

For others, the district administration had roped in several grocery shops for door delivery. Besides ‘uzhavar sandhai’, makeshift vegetable shops had been created at several places to ensure physical distancing.

Since the police had lifted curbs on movement of trucks carrying essential commodities, there would be no problem in replenishing stocks in wholesale godowns. Hence, traders should focus on ensuring uninterrupted supply of grocery items to shops. The district administration would act as facilitator.

Trucks would be allowed inside the city, after consultation with police, to offload consignments required for at least the next six months. Steps had been taken to ensure continuous supply of rice from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other places and edible oil from Erode. Hence, there was no need for panic over any shortage.

The Collector appealed to the private doctors to ensure appropriate medical care to expectant mothers, dialysis and cancer patients and emergency cases. If they suspected patients of having COVID–19/physical proximity to those who tested ‘positive’, they must examine them only after wearing personal protective equipment. Also, they must record their names, address, mobile phone number and treatment required and refer them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for appropriate medical investigation. The hospital had all facilities to extend medical treatment.

She also exhorted the public not to come out of their homes at least for the next 10 days and ensure personal hygiene.