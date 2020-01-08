Stir by Opposition parties against Centre’s policies

TIRUNELVELI

While the State government employees and the teachers ignored the nationwide bandh call fearing stringent action from Tamil Nadu Government, over 2,500 cadre of Opposition parties who staged road roko in 15 places in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts condemning the anti-people economic policies of the BJP-led Union Government were arrested on Wednesday.

In Tirunelveli city, cadres of the Opposition parties attempted to block the road at busy Vannarpet Junction where the police arrested 413 protesters, including 76 women.

Similar protests were organised in Nanguneri, Valliyoor, Ambasamudram, Veeravanallur, Mukkoodal, Tenkasi, Shencottai, Kadayam, Alangulam, Paavoorchathram, Kadayanallur, Sivagiri, Puliyangudi and Sankarankovil where the police arrested 2,543 persons, including 592 women.

The protesters said the Centre’s “anti-people” economic policies, which had resulted in unprecedented inflation, unemployment and loss of over 30 lakh jobs, had brought down the Gross Domestic Product to just 5%, which was much below than the global economic meltdown that rocked the country in the last decade.

Privatisation of public sector undertakings in the guise of saving the country from huge accumulated losses by these companies was being actively pursued with an eye on helping the private corporate firms in the same business, they alleged.

Though the Opposition parties had appealed to the teachers and the employees of government departments and the labourers to join hands with them in the nationwide strike, they reported for duty as usual. There was no response to the bandh call in the southern districts as life was normal here. All buses being operated by the State Express Transport Corporation and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation were plying as usual.

Only the buses being operated from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil to various destinations in Kerala were operated up to the border.

However, banking operations in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts were seriously affected as most of the bank employees and the officials participated in the nationwide strike, as they had announced earlier.

In Thoothukudi district, 378 protesters, including 91 women, were held as they blocked traffic in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti and Vilaathikulam. Functioning of the postal department and banks was completely paralysed owing to the strike in which employees of Life Insurance Corporation, VOC Port and Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s LPG Filling Plant actively participated.

In Kanniyakumari district, 719 persons, including 69 women, were arrested as they staged road roko in 5 places viz. Kottar, Vadaserry, Nesamony Nagar, Kaliyakkavilai and Kotticode.

The arrested protesters were released in the evening.