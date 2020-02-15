Stir by Muslims across southern districts

Madurai

Demanding immediate release of those held in Chennai, a large number of Muslims, including women, staged a road blockade across southern districts of Tamil Nadu since Friday night.

The agitation continued on Saturday in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, parts of Thoothukudi, Madurai and across Ramanathapuram districts.

The agitators condemned the arrest and sat on the Tiruneveli-Tenkasi road near Government Hospital. Traffic was halted for about 30 minutes. On information, Tenkasi DSP Gokulakrishnan, Inspector Adivel and team rushed to the spot and held talks.

They demanded the release of those arrested at Washermenpet in Chennai.

“In a democratic country, when the people staged demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), why should police indulge in lathi-charge and arrest... The government should not take the minorities or those who supported for the right cause lightly,” they charged.

Vehicular movement was disrupted. However, the police diverted heavy vehicles to take the Old Courtallam route. After persuasion, the agitators dispersed.

In Madurai, the agitators squatted at K. Pudur, Goripalayam, Nelpettai, Villapuram, Uthangudi and Jinnah Thidal near S.S/ Colony police station late on Friday night. After informing the police that they would disperse as and when the arrested persons in Chennai were released.

In Thoothukudi, members of Towheeth Jamaath staged protest in front of South Police Station on Saturday and dispersed.

In Ramanathapuram district, the members assembled in front of the Pallivasal and demanded judicial inquiry into the lathicharge. To prevent any untoward incident, a large posse of police personnel was deployed as a precautionary measure.