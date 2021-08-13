Stir by INLP members

Members of Indian National League Party stage a demonstration in Madurai on Friday.

13 August 2021 21:04 IST

MADURAI

Hundreds of Muslims assembled near Madurai Central Prisons to condemn the prison authorities for ‘not allowing’ Muslim prisoners to perform daily prayers inside the prison premises here on Friday.

Led by Indian National League Party (Tamil Nadu) State youth wing president Al Asiq, the members shouted slogans against some senior officials in the prison.

For the last 20 years or so, the prison officials had given a space inside a cell exclusively for Muslim prisoners to offer prayers. However, since the last two years, "the new set of officers has not allowed us to perform prayers giving lame excuses," Mr Asiq said.

The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should interfere in the issue immediately as it had hurt the sentiments, the agitators urged. There were about 50-60 Muslims detained in the prisons here on various charges, and convicts. They should be allowed to offer prayers, they said.