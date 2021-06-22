Madurai

Stir against Sri Lanka for dropping wornout buses in sea

Fishermen stage a protest in Rameswaram on Monday.  

RAMESWARAM

A large number of fishermen affiliated to the AITUC staged a demonstration by stepping into the shores here on Monday.

The members condemned the Sri Lankan government for dropping their wornout buses in sea recently. The fishermen here claimed that it would damage their nets and boats.

The Sri Lankan government had been determined to spoil the livelihood of the fishermen from Tamil Nadu. Under some pretext or the other, they indulged in activities which were ‘anti-Tamils’, they said.

Leading the demonstration, AITUC office-bearers S Muruganandam, Sendhil Vel and others urged the State government to immediately take it up with the Centre and ensure that the wornout buses dropped in the sea were removed


Comments
