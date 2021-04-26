Stilt walkers seek assistance

A group of ‘Marakkaal Aattam’ artistes staged a performance in front of the Collectorate here on Monday to draw the attention of the authorities to their plight.

‘Marakkaal aattam’ is a folk dance form, akin to stilt walking, where the artistes perform standing on a stilt. R. Mohan, a renowned stilt walker, who has been performing for more than five decades, said that the artistes usually perform in temple festivals that are held for six months in a year. The money they earned during this period will meet their needs for the rest of the year.

The lockdown imposed last year owing to COVID-19 pandemic had meant that the artistes had no income for the whole year. “While we had a few bookings this year, the fresh restrictions imposed since April 10 disallowing temple festivals has deeply affected the artistes,” he said.

Most of the artistes and their families are totally dependent on this income. “With no income for the second successive year, we will be pushed into the verge of starvation,” said Mr. Mohan.

“Unlike other dance forms, ‘marakkaal aattam’ is risky. If an artiste falls down from the tall stilt, he will be injured badly. Unmindful of this risk, the artistes continue to perform, as they have a passion for this dance form,” he said.

The artistes submitted a petition to the Collector, seeking a monthly financial assistance of ₹10,000 to each artiste during the COVID-19 lockdown.