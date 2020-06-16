Stickers pasted at homes of elderly, pregnant women

Madurai

Collector T.G. Vinay and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inaugurated the pasting of stickers outside the homes of the elderly and pregnant women cautioning outsiders from entering their homes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, at Karisalkulam here on Tuesday.

Mr. Visakan said that pregnant women, the elderly and people with comorbidities were a vulnerable population who needed utmost care.

“When field level workers and volunteers undertake door-to-door screening as part of the fever camps, they will identify households with such residents. We have been distributing pamphlets for these residents which contain details of the medicines that they need to have to boost their immunity,” he said.

The Collector said that the civic body had identified around 1.5 lakh population with elderly residents. The elderly were also given Ivermectin drug to boost their immunity.

“All the other family members of such houses must have vitamin, zinc tablets and kabasura kudineer to boost their immunity. The family members must wash their hands, legs before entering their homes and must maintain personal distancing when they are outdoors,” he said.

The Commissioner also urged that outsiders should avoid entering such residences.

The Collector said that all people who have been entering Madurai from other districts were being screened at checkposts at Vadipatti and Kottampatti and only then allowed to enter Madurai. Vehicles which were entering the district without permission will also be screened before they enter the district, he added.

He also said that separate teams of volunteers will be formed in the rural and urban parts of the district to inform the district administration whenever any persons from other places enter their area.

Dr. Vinay said that fever camps were set up at 155 locations within the Corporation limits to undertake door-to-door medical screening. A team of 31 doctors, 155 urban primary health nurses, 530 domestic breeding checkers, 400 anganwadi workers and 200 volunteers were deployed as part of fever camps.