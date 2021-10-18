Stern action sought against social media group

THOOTHUKUDI

18 October 2021 20:15 IST

Members of the Confederation of Democratic Forums submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday appealing to him to initiate stringent action against those asking Hindus through social media to become part of an ‘Hindu Army’ being formed in every district.

They said appeals were being made through social media urging Hindus to join the ‘Hindu Army’. Since this attempt would disrupt social harmony and trigger enmity among the people following different faiths, stern action should be taken against those who made this appeal.

Led by the office-bearers of Aathi Tamizhar Peravai, a group of people who lost their homes to fire accidents in Kovilpillai Nagar near Thermal Nagar and Idaiyarkadu Anna Nagar near Eral came to the Collectorate to submit petitions during the weekly grievance day meet. The petitioners spread mats in front of the main administrative building of the Collectorate. As they also tried to pitch tents, police asked them to stop. When the persuasion failed and they lay down on the mats, they were removed forcibly.

In the petition they submitted to the Collector later, they said the Arunthathiyar community, who lost their homes to fire accidents “caused by unidentified persons” at Kovilpillai Nagar on January 1, 2014 and October 14 this year, had not been given any relief. Similarly, 10 houses were destroyed in a fire accident, also triggered by miscreants, at Idaiyarkaadu Anna Nagar near Eral on August 31. Besides provision of relief, permanent houses should be built for the affected families, they said.

MDMK’s Thoothukudi city district secretary Muruga Bhoopathi submitted a petition seeking stern action against officials who were rejecting petitions submitted on Mondays without going through the appeals.

Since they were tarnishing the image of the district administration, the “irresponsible officials” should be taken to task, he said.

Congress functionary M. Machendran submitted a petition appealing to the district administration to widen the road between Pudukottai and Srivaikundam via Sawyerpuram and Sivakalai.