Stern action against derogatory posts: SP

Strict action would be taken against those posting derogatory posts on social media, said Superintendent of Police Jayakumar here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after checking whether total lockdown norms were followed in the town, he said since provocative social media posts would have serious ramifications, people should not share or post messages that would disturb tranquillity in the society.

He said three teams had been formed to look into narcotics smuggling cases. Recently the police had registered 28 cases, arrested 34 people and seized 27 kg of ganja and 25 kg of charas.

On the incident of a sickle being placed on the body of history-sheeter Duraikannu, he said the police would investigate the matter and take action.

He said 7,981 cases had been booked so far in Thoothukudi district against violators during the COVID-19 pandemic period. As many as 9,436 people were arrested, 3,529 vehicles seized and 3,459 returned to the owners. For effective control, driving licence, Registration Certificate and insurance documents were checked in 200 places in the district, including 26 points in the town.

Those who were moving about on total lockdown on Sunday were questioned and only if they give a valied reason would they were allowed to proceed. If their reply was not convincing, they would be sent back, he said.

The Corporation authorities screened about 400 persons for COVID-19 on Sunday.