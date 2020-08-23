Stern action against derogatory posts: SP

Strict action would be taken against those posting derogatory posts on social media, said Superintendent of Police Jayakumar here on Sunday.
Speaking to the media after checking whether total lockdown norms were followed in the town, he said since provocative social media posts would have serious ramifications, people should not share or post messages that would disturb tranquillity in the society.
He said three teams had been formed to look into narcotics smuggling cases. Recently the police had registered 28 cases, arrested 34 people and seized 27 kg of ganja and 25 kg of charas.
On the incident of a sickle being placed on the body of history-sheeter Duraikannu, he said the police would investigate the matter and take action.
He said 7,981 cases had been booked so far in Thoothukudi district against violators during the COVID-19 pandemic period. As many as 9,436 people were arrested, 3,529 vehicles seized and 3,459 returned to the owners. For effective control, driving licence, Registration Certificate and insurance documents were checked in 200 places in the district, including 26 points in the town.
Those who were moving about on total lockdown on Sunday were questioned and only if they give a valied reason would they were allowed to proceed. If their reply was not convincing, they would be sent back, he said.
The Corporation authorities screened about 400 persons for COVID-19 on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath