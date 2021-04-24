Sterlite’s suggestion to produce oxygen opposed

MADURAI

Under no circumstances, the Tamil Nadu government should allow the reopening of Sterlite Copper Smelter plant in Thoothukudi for manufacturing medical oxygen, said Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam State president C.J. Rajan here on Saturday.

In a press release, he welcomed the State government's firm response in the Supreme Court on Friday, which had taken up suo motu, after the demand for oxygen in hospitals across the country had risen manifold due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Sterlite had offered to produce oxygen from its facility in Thoothukudi, which is now under lock and seal, and supply free of cost to the needy hospitals across the country.

The Sterlite Company, he alleged, would not be allowed to restart the unit in any manner. The deaths, which sparked after the police opened fire against the anti-protesters on May 22, 2018, would remain in the minds of the people of Thoothukudi forever.

Thus, the controversial unit should be dismantled at the earliest, the Iyakkam said and added that the government could establish a new unit to produce oxygen.

To overcome the oxygen shortage in the country, the Centre should give permission for the existing oxygen manufacturers in the eastern region to enhance their capacity on a war-footing, the release added.