High-level technical team to inspect Sterlite Copper plant today

A high-level technical team, headed by R. Vijayabaskaran, Member Secretary (in-charge), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, is likely to visit on Wednesday the Sterlite Copper factory premises in SIPCOT Industrial Complex, which remains sealed after police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest in May 2018 that claimed 13 lives.

The purpose of this visit is to ascertain the present condition of the machineries of the chemical plant and allied facilities, which are corroding due to ‘zero maintenance’ for more than three years.

As the copper manufacturing unit was sealed in May 2018 following unsavoury developments, the Sterlite Copper management approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking permission to maintain its rapidly corroding machineries and the acid storage tanks. After the court turned down the plea, Sterlite Copper has approached the Supreme Court against this verdict.

In the meanwhile, the State Government-appointed high-level technical team is to visit the Sterlite Copper plant premises for completing its ‘civil and structural safety integrity assessment study’.

The team comprises of Mr. Vijayabaskaran, R. Ravichandran, Joint Director (Registration) Office of Additional Director, Industrial Safety and Health, Madurai, N. Vijayakumar, Deputy Director of Fire and Rescue Services, Southern Region, R. Senthil, Professor, Division of Structural Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Anna University, Chennai, V. Sampath, Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras and M. Vijayalakshmi, Joint Chief Environment Engineer, Tirunelveli.

The team met Collector K. Senthil Raj-led Local Level Committee, which was constituted to monitor the removal of hazardous materials and other chemicals stored inside the plant, at the Collectorate on Tuesday ahead of their proposed visit of the plant on Wednesday.

The high-level committee apparently discussed the present condition of the machineries and the buildings of the copper smelter plant premises and the chemicals stored there.