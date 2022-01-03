Plea to reopen Sterlite Copper plant

THOOTHUKUDI

03 January 2022 22:33 IST

Demand for the reopening of Sterlite Copper is growing further as people from 12 villages including five fishermen colonies submitted petition to the Collector during the weekly grievance meet held here on Monday.

Residents from Lions Town, Anna Teresa Meenavar Colony, Fatima Nagar, Lourdhammalpuram, Sahayapuram, Ganesapuram, Cruzpuram, Ramarvilai, Gopalsamy Nagar, Pandaarampatti, Saaminaththam and Naduvaikurichi submitted separate petitions in support of the reopening of the copper manufacturing unit that remains closed for more than three-and-a-half years after the violent anti-Sterlite protest witnessed the killing of 13 persons in police firing.

The petitioners said the closure of Sterlite Copper had left a few thousand skilled and unskilled labourers unemployed and their families were starving. Moreover, welfare schemes being implemented by the copper major had been abandoned leaving the rural women, children and fishermen in the lurch. The training being imparted by the Sterlite Copper under its corporate social responsibility programme had been hit hard by the closure. The unit should be reopened at the earliest to ensure employment to the youth who had been rendered jobless due to its closure, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

Demanding the construction of a bridge at Mela Karanthai Vilakku on Thoothukudi – Madurai National Highway to enable the farmers to reach their ranches with ease, president of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam A. Vardharajan submitted a petition.

A group of Hindu Desiya Katchi cadre broke earthen pot in front of the Collectorate demanding ₹5,000 as Pongal gift to every ration cardholder.