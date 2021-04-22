Public hearing on Friday

THOOTHUKUDI

22 April 2021 23:06 IST

Collector K. Senthil Raj will chair a public hearing here on Friday (April 23) to elicit people’s opinion on Sterlite Copper’s plea to be allowed to operate its oxygen plant here in the wake of rising demand for the life-saving gas.

Chief Executive Officer of Sterlite Copper Pankaj Kumar submitted a proposal to the State government on April 15 seeking its permission to operate the plant on its copper manufacturing unit in SIPCOT Industrial Complex, which remains closed since the anti-Sterlite protest that resulted in the killing of 13 persons in police firing.

Sterlite Copper has submitted this proposal also before Supreme Court which is hearing the plea for re-opening the plant.

Advertising

Advertising