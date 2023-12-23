GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sterlite offers assistance to public in flood-affected areas in Thoothukudi

December 23, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Sterlite Copper is distributing 25,000 meals per day through a live kitchen to the needy public in the flood-affected areas of Thoothukudi district.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, it said the unprecedented floods had caused widespread destruction and displacement, which had prompted the company to swiftly mobilise its resources in the public interest. The company is actively engaged in providing immediate aid and assistance to alleviate the hardships faced by those affected and contribute to the rebuilding of the communities.

The company had already deployed boats to rescue individuals stranded in areas inundated by floodwater as a part of relief measures. Upholding their commitment to community welfare, these rescue operations, executed with the help of trained experts, prioritised the safety and well-being of the local population.

There are plans to provide up to one lakh meals per day and the infrastructure was being readied, A Sumathi, chief operating officer, said and added that the first-stage relief kits, distributed to 10,000 people, include essential items such as bread, milk powder, biscuits, water, candles and medical kit, ensuring both nutrition, comfort and medical care, during these challenging times.

