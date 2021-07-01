Sterlite donates medical equipment to GHs

Sterlite Copper has donated ₹28.50 lakh-worth medical equipment to government hospitals in Vilaaththikulam, Kovilpatti, Srivaikundam and Ottapidaaram to mark Doctors’ Day.

An official statement said the pandemic had underlined the vital role of doctors in keeping communities healthy and active, which, in turn, was critical for the overall growth and development of the nation. However, many healthcare professionals and institutions continued to lack access to suitable medical infrastructure.

Recognising their unparalleled contributions to the overall wellbeing of society, Sterlite Copper honoured medical professionals on Doctors’ Day by contributing medical equipment worth ₹28.50 lakh to four government hospitals at Vilathikulam, Kovilpatti, Srivaikundam and Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district.

The medical equipment included 12 jumbo oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 7,000 litres each, ventilator systems, Bipap machines (a type of ventilator used to treat chronic conditions that affect breathing), syringe pumps, volumetric pumps and suction machines.

Sterlite Copper had so far generated and dispatched over 1,418.94 tonnes of liquid oxygen to over 32 districts in Tamil Nadu, in addition to 953 oxygen cylinders containing 6671Nm³ of gaseous oxygen. Moreover, under the Vedanta Cares initiative, 142 beds were donated to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, the statement said.