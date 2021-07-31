Sterlite Copper told to pack up

No need for plant to continue operation, says Kanimozhi

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Saturday said there was no need for Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant to continue its operations anymore as the COVID-19 situation in the State had improved due to steps taken by the government.

During an informal chat with reporters here, after inaugurating two city buses, she said the plant was allowed to operate by the Supreme Court to meet the huge demand for oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Thanks to the steps taken by the government, many oxygen plants had been installed in several places across the State now. Moreover, steps had been taken to bring medical-grade oxygen from other States, too, if the situation demanded.

As the pandemic situation across the State had improved a lot and influx of fresh cases to hospitals had come down considerably, there was no need for medical oxygen generated by Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant.

“Since this oxygen plant has to be shutdown gradually, power supply to the plant’s cooling section has to be ensured for some more time. Sterlite Copper will not be opened again, as promised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Meanwhile, Collector K. Senthil Raj sent a letter to Sterlite Copper on Saturday to wind-up operation of its oxygen plant as the deadline had ended.

The Collector said the plant was allowed to operate on standalone basis till July 31 to meet the medical oxygen requirements during the pandemic. Since the period of operation, as allowed by the Supreme Court, had come to an end, operation of the oxygen plant should be stopped with effect from July 31.