Madurai

Sterlite Copper sponsors smart classrooms

Sterlite Copper has sponsored two smart classrooms to Government Middle School in Metilpatti in the district to equip 100-odd students with advanced academic learning.

The smart classroom was inaugurated by Pankaj Kumar, CEO, Sterlite Copper as part of the school’s annual day celebrations held recently.

By using smart classroom technology and interactive whiteboards, information can be illustrated with the help of photos, maps, graphs, flowcharts and animated videos. This makes learning more attractive, interesting and easy to understand. It encourages the ability of students to learn and improve their retention capacity for quite long.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Mr. Pankaj Kumar said the prime objective behind this initiative was to enrich the knowledge and the understanding of rural students from economically weaker section.

“Since good quality of resources used in the teaching – learning process decides the leaders of tomorrow, Sterlite Copper has sponsored the smart classrooms. We look forward to unveil more such initiatives that will ensure the well-being of our children” Mr. Pankaj noted.

Feb 25, 2020

