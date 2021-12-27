Sterlite Copper launches free training in logistic trade

It will help youth gain knowledge, thereby generating meaningful employment opportunities’

Sterlite Copper has launched a new skill development centre aimed at offering skill-based training modules on logistic trade to youth from Thoothukudi and surrounding areas.

Tamira Muthukkal, a flagship project under Muthucharam Initiative launched by Sterlite Copper, aims to provide skill training modules on various courses to benefit the youth of Thoothukudi in order to seek gainful employment. Similarly, a new skill centre has been launched keeping logistic trade as the prime focus, aiming to target more than 400 youngsters annually.

The skill centre will focus on inventory clerk training, which will help the youth gain knowledge in this domain, thereby generating meaningful employment opportunities.

India’s logistics sector employed over 22 million people directly. It was expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, which would generate more jobs in the near future, said an official statement.

Earlier this year, Sterlite launched a skill centre with the focus on five trades that have been identified as priority areas via Skill Gap Assessment Report of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Similarly, Sterlite Copper has launched a new Skill Development Centre, aimed at offering skill-based training modules on logistic trade to youth in and around Thoothukudi.

“The centre is supported by Vedanta Foundation, which has been actively involved in making education and skill development available and accessible to all. The major thrust of its projects are focused on making people self-reliant by providing them opportunities related to livelihood and employment,” the statement said.

Since 1992, Vedanta Foundation has been helping create livelihood opportunities through its skill development centres. So far, the organisation has trained over 12 lakh youth across 180 Vedanta Rozgar Centres spread across the country. It is now launching 101 new centres in 2021-22, with the first one being inaugurated in Thoothukudi on Monday in association with Sterlite Copper. The new centre will leverage the Foundation’s deep expertise in the domain of skill training and help unlock fresh opportunities for youth in Thoothukudi, it added.

To begin with, training session on Inventory Clerk will be conducted over a period of three months and already 50 young minds have registered for the course. The training session will also touch upon the communication skills, which will act as a catalyst and help the youth to have a more positive approach overall. They will be supported in getting appropriate job placements, with company committing to finding employment for at least 70% of the participants, according to the release.