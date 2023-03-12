Sterilisation of stray dogs picks up pace in Dindigul

March 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

With increasing complaints on stray dogs inconveniencing residents and commuters, the Dindigul Corporation has stepped up its sterilisation process.

According to Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, the total number of stray dogs within the Corporation limits stands at 5,332 as per the census taken five years ago. “A total of 2,278 stray dogs have been sterilised in the past four years, while a total of 70 dogs have been sterilised so far since February,” he said.

He added that Sanitary Inspectors and Officers have been instructed to identify residential areas where there is a high population of stray dogs and to carry out dog-catching exercises there on priority.

Complaints on stray dogs are voiced out in every Corporation council meeting and Corporation sources add that complaints are mostly made from R.M. Colony, Round Road, N.G.O. Colony, Gandhi Market, Sandhai Road, Begampur, Mettupatti Road and its nearby areas.

The Corporation owns one dog-catching vehicle, that can carry six dogs at a time, and has to cover 48 wards. The stray dogs caught will undergo birth control procedures at the Animal Birth Control Centre behind Lorry Pettai and will be monitored in the centre for three days post surgery. Later, the Corporation workers will let out the dogs from the same locality where they were captured from, as per rules.

The Commissioner noted the Corporation is still awaiting the reimbursement share of ₹350 for sterilising 2,208 stray dogs from the Animal Welfare Board of India. The total cost stands at ₹700 for the sterilisation procedures and overheads per dog.

He added that a proposal for another dog-catching vehicle would be sent soon, “so as to cater to the growing need of sterilising stray dogs.”

G. Parameswaran, a resident of R.M. Colony suggested that the Corporation must tie up with animal welfare organisations and set up animal shelters in the city. “Since the sterilised dogs, even though let out in the same locality, chase commuters especially at night,” he noted.

Residents and the public can make complaints of stray dogs on the Corporation’s toll free number‎ 1800 425 0856 or on Corporation’s WhatsApp helpline +91 99445 70076.