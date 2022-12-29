Steps will be taken to supply drinking water daily to residents: Mayor

December 29, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Promising to distribute potable water daily to the residents in the Thoothukudi Corporation limits, Mayor Jagan Periasami said on Thursday that steps would be taken in this direction by the civic authorities.

Presiding over the council meeting held at the Corporation premises, he said that when the DMK government took over in May 2021, the roads were in a bad condition. Storm water drainage was not functional. Underground drainage works were in a haphazard manner.

After the Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the city, he directed the officials and the elected representatives to expedite works. Today, a major part of the storm water drainage works have been completed. As the UGD works were underway, the road repairs could not be carried out. However, by mid-January, the repair works would start and soon, the city roads would be given a facelift.

The Mayor said that the civic authorities have taken stock of the public parks in the city and they would be ready by Pongal with repairs completed, when a lot of people would visit them. A new park, which is coming up, in the north zone of the Corporation, would also be ready soon, he informed.

For the benefit of the pilgrims visiting Tiruchendur, especially, those taking padayatra, the tank in Mullakadu area would be refurbished, which could be used for taking rest for a while. Works would be completed soon.

On the street lights, Mr Jagan Periasami said that while a majority of the lights were functioning, whenever, there were complaints, the authorities got them replaced. High mast lamps in a couple of new locations were also proposed, he added.

When AIADMK councillor Mandiramurthi wanted to know about the preparedness of the Government Medical College and Hospital and other PHCs in the city as the covid19 was again rearing its head, the Mayor replied that already the TN government had announced the measures. Still, the civic authorities would carry out the mandatory drills as per the Health Ministry guidelines.

He also appealed to those people, who had not got the vaccination doses completed, to get it don without any further delay.