Steps will be taken to increase vaccination rate in Madurai, says Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian along with Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy inaugurates the mega COVID-19 vaccination camp at Kottampatti in Madurai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The mega COVID-19 vaccination camp organised by the Public Health Department at Kottampatti village in Kottampatti Panchayat Union near Madurai was inaugurated by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian here on Sunday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy was also present. A total of 83,659 people received their vaccination against COVID-19 through 3,415 vaccination camps held across the district, according to an official data.

Many women above the age of 45 and workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) actively took their vaccine doses at the camp held at Kottampatti.

While speaking to the media, Mr Subramanian said that 94.68 per cent and 85.47 per cent of the people have received their first and second dose of vaccination respectively across the State.

“As for Madurai, 86.30 per cent of people above 18 years of age have received the first dose of the vaccine while the second dose has been administered for 70.60 per cent which is comparatively low when compared to other districts in the State,” he said. He added that steps will be taken to increase the vaccination rate in Madurai.

Further, he stated that in Madurai district, 87.7 per cent of the people in the age group of 12 to 14 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 55.9 per cent of the people have been vaccinated with the second dose.

The vaccination per cent of the first dose for children between the ages of 15 and 17 stood at 89.4 while 74.4 per cent of the children received the second dose of the vaccine. Further, a total of 65,253 frontline workers and people above the age of 60 have been administered the booster shot.

Mr Subramanian noted that there are as many as 2,62,910 vaccines in stock in Madurai district and 76,89,040 vaccines stocked up at the State-level.

He reassured that though currently about 2,000 people were testing positive for COVID-19 every day in the State, there have been no casualties in the past months except two which were due to serious comorbidities.

When asked about the filling up of vacancies in the Health Department, he said that the interviewing process and certificate verifications were being taken to fill up a total of 4,308 vacancies, including 1,021 doctors, which will be completed by the end of September.

Speaking of the upcoming AIIMS in Madurai, Mr Subramanian said that the construction work would begin within four to five months.

He also said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has intentions to adopt the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic Scheme which is being implemented in Delhi. Plans were on the anvil to set up similar clinics down south in the first phase, he said.

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam, Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr. K. Senthil Kumar, Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan and other government officials were present.