Steps will be taken to improve infrastructure at Madurai Central Prison: Minister

05 July 2021 20:12 IST

Idea of relocating the prison mooted

Madurai

Steps will be taken to improve the infrastructure and access to medical facilities for inmates of the Madurai Central Prison, said Law Minister S. Regupathy, here on Monday.

He was addressing media persons, along with Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan, after inspecting the Madurai Central prison.

Mr. Regupathy said that there were a total of 1,562 inmates, out of which more than 1,000 were remand prisoners.

The prisoners also urged to improve their access to the Government Rajaji Hospital for medical treatment.

Major portion of the infrastructure in the prison was old as it was built under Colonial rule. “In the last 10 years, there was no infrastructure development apart from the construction of an administrative block,” he said.

“So, we will take steps to improve the infrastructure of the prison,” he added.

When asked about the option of relocating the prison, Mr. Regupathy said that huge buildings like the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, District Court complex and the GRH are present in Madurai. “The cost of demolishing and rebuilding the prison at this location would mean a bigger cost than shifting the prison to a new location. We will inform the Chief Minister about this and he will take the final call regarding this,” he added.

He said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict R. P. Ravichandran has met the CM regarding the parole plea. His mother has been instructed to submit a memorandum for Mr. Ravichandran to the CM, Mr. Regupathy added.

The Minister said that the A. K. Rajan Committee has been constituted to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions and report it to the judiciary.

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekar and Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan were also present.