‘Steps will be taken to build mechanised boats for deep sea fishing in T.N.’

20 August 2021 18:34 IST

We won’t have to rely upon Kochi-based boatyards: L. Murugan

Steps will be taken to construct subsidised tuna liner steel mechanised boats in Tamil Nadu instead of relying upon Kochi-based boatyards for building these vessels used for multi-day deep sea stay fishing, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan has said.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Tirunelveli MLA’s office along with BJP State president K. Annamalai at Exhibition Grounds on Friday, Mr. Murugan said the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre and the State Governments were sharing 80% subsidy being given for the mechanised steel boats used for multi-day deep sea stay fishing. Since the Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were selected for this scheme, had to rely on the Kochi-based boat yards for constructing these boats, it was causing additional expenses to the beneficiaries.

Hence, his ministry would take steps for creating infrastructure facilities in Tamil Nadu itself for constructing these tuna liner steel mechanised boats.

When asked about the number of boats sanctioned for Tamil Nadu during this fiscal under this scheme, Mr. Murugan said it would be announced shortly.

The Minister said the BJP cadres would dispel the misconceptions over the ‘Fisheries Bill 2021’ as wrong information was being propagated with the objective of tarnishing the image of the Union Government, which had allotted ₹20,000 crore for the fishermen’s welfare during the current financial year. The Bill, which was being discussed at various levels and with the fishermen, the stakeholders, before being tabled in the Parliament, would be a “boon for the fishermen” in protecting their interests.

Mr. Murugan expressed satisfaction over the performance of four BJP MLAs in Tamil Nadu Assembly. “Even as a few were claiming that the BJP would never find a place in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, we have got four MLAs, who are performing exceedingly well in the Assembly and effectively playing the role of Opposition MLAs,” he added.

When asked about the inordinate delay in taking a decision on giving on lease the Chengalpet-based Integrated Vaccine Complex to Tamil Nadu Government for vaccine production, Mr. Murugan did not reply.

Mr. Annamalai said the DMK’s 100-days had given “mixed feeling” to everyone. “While the State Government has to maintain cordial rapport with the Union Government for the benefit of Tamil Nadu, it is arresting our party cadres on measly reasons and attempting to foist cases against its political rivals, especially against the AIADMK leaders. Instead, the Tamil Nadu Government should focus on the development of the State by ensuring good relationship with the Centre,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Later, Mr. Murugan and Mr. Annamalai garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Ondiveeran at the memorial opposite the District Court Complex on the occasion of his 250th death anniversary.