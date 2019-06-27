Steps will be taken to address water issues: Minister

Villages in tail end areas of combined drinking water schemes should be given water from locally available sources, demanded four DMK MLAs of the district at a review meeting which was held at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

District Collector T.G. Vinay, Revenue and TWAD Board officials from all over Dindigul district took part in the meeting which was chaired by Minister for Forests, C. Sreenivasan.

“Leakages in pipelines and motor issues should be sorted out in the various combined drinking water projects across the district. Though there is enough water in the sump at Gujiliyamparai, leakage is hindering the water from reaching tail end villages. As an instant solution to the water crisis, local water sources should be identified and steps should be taken to distribute water to the people,” said I. Periyasamy, Athoor MLA.

“There's a sump in Sinthalaipatti from which water is pumped to Ambilikkai. But due to ruptures in the pipelines, water leaks into maize fields on the way and gets wasted. Such issues should be fixed, so that water reaches the far end of the district,” said R. Sakkarapani, Oddanchatram MLA.

Palani MLA, I.P. Senthil Kumar said that his constituency that comprises 45 per cent of hills is reeling under drinking water shortage. “Villages in upper and lower Kodaikanal hills are dependent only on local water sources. But due to consecutive drought, water sources are fast drying up. Government should take steps to find alternative ways to supply water and replenish existing water sources on the hills,” he said.

Andi Ambalam, Natham MLA, said that pipelines issues in the Natham combined drinking water project should be fixed at the earliest.

The Collector held discussions with TWAD officials and asked for reasons and ideas from them.

In the end of the meeting, Minister for Forests, C. Sreenivasan, directed the officials to find a feasible solution to the water problem in the district. “We had a healthy discussion and exchange of ideas. Steps will be taken on a war-footing to address the issue,” he said.