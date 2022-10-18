Steps under way to bring back 60 stolen idols from US, Europe, Australia

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 18, 2022 21:16 IST

R. Dhinakaran, Inspector General of police, Idol wing, inspecting the idols’ chest in Swami Nellaiyappar Temple in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing – CID, R. Dhinakaran has said that steps had been taken to bring back 60 idols, which had been stolen from the temples of Tamil Nadu and now showcased in museums in the United States, Europe and Australia.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday evening, Dr. Dhinakaran, after inspecting the idols chest in Swami Nellaiyappar Temple here, said 43 accused had been secured in the 40 idol theft cases registered in the State during this year and 199 idols and ornamental antiques had been recovered from them. Steps had been taken to bring back 37 idols from the United States, 15 idols from Singapore and a few more from Europe and Australia, where these priceless stolen idols had been displayed in the museums.

To avert the idol theft, security arrangements in the temples had been strengthened by fitting surveillance cameras and other electronic security arrangements, Dr. Dhinakaran said adding that the hearing of the idol theft case against Subhash Kapoor had reached the final stage.

The IG had discussion with the police on strengthening security arrangements in the temples and reviewed the progress the idol theft cases registered in the district.

