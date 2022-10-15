Steps to disqualify two AIADMK councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation initiated

The Corporation has initiated steps for disqualifying two AIADMK councillors as they did not attend three consecutive council meetings.

As per the bylaws of Coimbatore Corporation 1981 Section 59 (1), which is applicable to Tirunelveli Corporation also, any councillor who fails to participate in three consecutive council meetings from the date of commencement of the term of office or the last meeting the member attended, can be disqualified.

Since AIADMK councillors Muthulakshmi of Ward 2; P. Jeganathan alias Ganesan of Ward 30, who was the former Deputy Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation; and Amutha of Ward 31 did not attend the council meetings held on July 29 and August 24. Reminders were sent to these three members asking them to participate in the council meeting held on September 21 to avert disqualification.

While Ms. Amudha participated in the meeting Ms. Muthulakshmi and Mr. Jeganathan did not. Hence, the Corporation has included the proposal for disqualifying the two AIADMK members in the agenda for the next Corporation council meeting to be held on October 20.

“If the Corporation council approves this proposal, Ms. Muthulakshmi and Mr. Jeganathan will be disqualified. Or, if it decides to give them a chance to perform the duties of the councillors, their posts will get restored. So, the council meeting to be held on October 20 will be interesting,” said a Corporation official.